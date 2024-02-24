Lakhimpur, Feb 24: A doctor has been arrested in Assam's Lakhimpur district for allegedly attempting to rape a woman, who sought the job of a nurse at his hospital, a police officer said on Saturday.

The accused was taken into custody late on Friday, he said. Delhi Court Grants Bail to Man Accused of Raping Woman After Meeting on Bumble Dating App.

The arrest was made on the basis of the woman's police complaint about molestation and attempted rape, the officer said. West Bengal Shocker: Tribal Girl Found Dead in Malda, Rape and Murder Suspected.

"We are questioning the doctor and further investigation is underway," he added.