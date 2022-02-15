Assam, February 15: A shocking case of sexual assault has come to light from Hailakandi where a 6-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a 15-year-old boy in Sultanicherra. The accused teenager has been arrested. The boy’s father has also been arrested for trying to destroy the evidence of the crime, said police.

As per the report published by the Hindustan Times, the girl was missing since February 9, her body was recovered from a nearby forest area on February 12. According to the police, she was badly injured before she died. The body has been sent for an autopsy. Chhattisgarh Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Raped For 2 Months by 7 Minors Fuelled by Porn Films.

As per the report, the victim was playing with other children of the locality before she disappeared. SP Gaurav Upadhyay, while talking to the media house, said that the teenager has confessed to his crime, and has told the police about the incident. “We are trying to find out whether any other person helped him in the murder. We have arrested his father for trying to hide evidence related to the incident. Post mortem report will give us more information about the incident." he added. Further investigation is on.

