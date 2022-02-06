Raipur, February 6: In a shocking incident of crime reported from Chhatisgarh, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her six juvenile cousins and their friend for over two months. The terrible crime was fuelled by the minor boys’ porn-watching sessions on a smartphone under the pretext of online classes.

All the accused involved in the alleged heinous crime are aged 6 to 13 and lived together in a joint family in Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur district. Police said that the minors raped the girl multiple times and involved another boy who was their friend. Citing an example of the alleged crime, investigators highlighted how dangerous it is to give smartphones in the hands of children without supervision.

According to the preliminary probe, the family members were not aware that the children were watching porn on their smartphones, police said. Delhi Shocker: Security Guard At Shelter Home Rapes 16-Year-Old Differently Abled Girl In Vasant Kunj; Arrested

According to police, the cousins began 'experimenting' with the eight-year-old, which quickly escalated into group sexual assault.

According to a Report in Times of India, The alleged crime remained unreported until the girl's parents took her to the doctor because she was experiencing severe stomach discomfort.

The seven children have been charged under the POCSO Act and the IPC, and they will appear before the juvenile board.

Asked how the repeated rapes went unnoticed in the joint family police explained that because the families reside in houses that are connected, the children would transfer rooms. Everyone in the family assumed the kids were playing or doing online coursework.

On the smartphone that was handed to the children for online education, police discovered multiple porn films. Mumbai Shocker: Man Strangles 2-Year-Old to Death Fed Up of Her Constant Crying, Arrested

Police have found several porn videos on the smartphone that was given to the kids for online studies. Report said that the girl's parents wanted to "withdraw the case, but police told them it wasn't an option. Officers counselled the family that it was a very serious matter and investigation in such cases cannot and should not be stopped. The girl is being counselled.

