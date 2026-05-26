Festivals & Events

Mumbai: Police and Civic Officials Move Sacrificial Goats From Mira Road’s Poonam Cluster Society Following Clashes Ahead of Eid al-Adha (Watch Videos)

Police and civic officials in Mira Road removed sacrificial goats from the Poonam Cluster society following intense resident protests over livestock bylaws. The family agreed to relocate the animals to a municipal facility, defusing a tense overnight standoff. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, and the situation is now under control.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 26, 2026 07:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Police and Civic Officials Move Sacrificial Goats From Mira Road’s Poonam Cluster Society Following Clashes Ahead of Eid al-Adha (Watch Videos)
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Law enforcement authorities and civic officials oversaw the removal of goats from the Poonam Cluster society in the Mira Road locality of Thane district, following intense residents' protests and localised clashes. The unrest erupted after a resident's family brought sacrificial animals into the residential complex ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival, drawing sharp objections from a large segment of the housing society's members.

Tensions Escalate Within Poonam Cluster Society Premises

The dispute began when a resident brought two goats into the cooperative housing society, intending to keep them on the premises for the traditional festival sacrifice. Upon discovering the animals, dozens of residents gathered in the common areas to protest, stating that the society's internal bylaws strictly prohibit the entry, keeping, or slaughter of livestock inside the residential buildings. Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Dates in Saudi Arabia, UAE.

Goats Moved From Poonam Cluster Society in Mira Road Ahead of Eid Al-Adha Festival

The verbal altercation quickly escalated into a tense standoff, with opposing groups chanting slogans inside the compound. Local police units were deployed to the housing complex to restore order and establish a security perimeter.

Police Intervention and Orderly Removal of Goats

To defuse the escalating situation, senior officers from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, alongside representatives from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), held immediate discussions with both factions of residents. Following the mediation, the family agreed to relocate the livestock to an authorised municipal slaughterhouse outside the residential area. A heavy police presence remained deployed at the Poonam Cluster gates on Tuesday morning as the goats were loaded onto transport vehicles and moved off the property. Law enforcement officials confirmed that no physical injuries were reported during the overnight confrontation and urged citizens to maintain communal harmony. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows goats being taken out of the Poonam Cluster Society following the clashes.

Municipal Guidelines and Regulatory Framework

Local civic authorities have reiterated that municipal regulations mandate specific, designated zones for the sale and sacrifice of animals during festive periods. Under current MBMC guidelines, housing societies are not recognised as authorised slaughter zones unless explicit, temporary clearances are obtained from civic health departments. A senior police official said that they registered a formal case regarding the dispute and are reviewing CCTV footage from the society grounds. Bakrid 2026 Date in India: When Is Bakra Eid or Eid Ul Azha?

The police official further said that the situation is currently peaceful and under complete control. Police have urged all residents to resolve localised disputes through institutional channels rather than unlawful assembly. The local administration has advised housing societies across the Mira Road and Bhayandar sectors to strictly adhere to the city's designated meat processing layouts to prevent similar logistical and residential conflicts in the buildup to the national holiday.

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TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Official X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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