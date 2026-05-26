Eid al-Adha 2026 Holiday Dates in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Authorities in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have finalized the official public and private sector holiday schedules for Eid al-Adha 2026. Following the confirmed sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon earlier this month, Eid al-Adha will officially commence on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Because the holiday directly succeeds Arafah Day, residents across both nations are set to receive a multi-day holiday framework, creating an extended break for millions of workers.

Official Holiday Timeline in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) announced a four-day paid holiday for the private and non-profit sectors. The break officially begins at the end of the working day on Monday, May 25, with the holidays spanning from Arafah Day on Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29. When combined with the kingdom’s standard Friday-Saturday or Saturday-Sunday weekend configurations, most employees will enjoy a six-day consecutive block of rest. Normal business operations are scheduled to resume on Sunday, May 31, or Monday, June 1, depending on institutional work weeks. Eid al-Adha 2026 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Bakrid?.

UAE Cabinet Approves Four-Day Rest Period

The UAE Cabinet similarly synchronized its public and private sector calendars to ensure labor parity across industries. The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed that the Eid al-Adha holiday will also run from Tuesday, May 26 (9 Dhul Hijjah) to Friday, May 29 (12 Dhul Hijjah). Public sector entities, alongside private schools in Dubai, entered their holiday window slightly earlier, closing for the entirety of the week from Monday, May 25, through Friday, May 29. Coupled with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, UAE public sector workers and students will experience a full nine-day recess before returning to offices and classrooms on Monday, June 1. A Look at the Hajj Pilgrimage and Eid Al-Adha.

Why Eid al-Adha Is Celebrated

Eid al-Adha, translating to the "Festival of the Sacrifice," stands as one of the most significant observances on the Islamic calendar. It honors the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in compliance with a divine command, a narrative commemorated through communal prayers, philanthropic food distribution, and family gatherings. The holiday occurs during the final month of the lunar calendar, Dhul Hijjah, and directly coincides with the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. This year, more than 1.5 million international pilgrims converged on the holy sites of Makkah and Mina to complete their spiritual rituals, peaking with the assembly at Mount Arafat on May 26 just prior to the start of global Eid celebrations.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).