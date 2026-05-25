Bakrid 2026 Date in India: When Is Bakra Eid or Eid Ul Azha?

Mumbai, May 25: Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, Bakra Eid and Eid Ul Azha, will be celebrated across India on Thursday, May 28, 2026. Bakrid stands as one of the two major festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It honors the historical narrative of Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God, before a ram was ultimately provided in the child's place. The festival is marked by congregational prayers, acts of charity, and the ritual sacrifice of livestock, typically sheep, goats, or cattle. The meat from the sacrifice is traditionally divided into three equal portions: one-third for the family, one-third for relatives and friends, and one-third given to the poor and needy. Bakrid 2026: BMC Designates 109 Locations for Religious Animal Slaughter in Mumbai.

How Bakrid 2026 Date in India Was Decided

Religious authorities and Hilal (moon-sighting) committees gathered on Sunday, May 17, to look for the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah (Dhu al-Hijjah). Because the crescent was not sighted anywhere in the country that evening, the ongoing month of Dhul Qadah (Dhu al-Qadah) completed a full 30 days on Monday, May 18.

Consequently, the first day of Dhul Hijjah officially commenced on Tuesday, May 19. Bakrid or Eid Ul Azha is traditionally observed on the 10th day of this holy month, solidifying the festival date for May 28. Bakrid 2026: Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Issues Guidelines for Eid al-Adha; Urges People To Follow Law and Maintain Cleanliness.

Why Muslims Sacrifice Animal on Bakrid

Muslims sacrifice animals during Bakrid to honour the profound devotion of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham). According to Islamic tradition, Ibrahim was commanded by God in a dream to sacrifice his dearest possession: his son. Demonstrating absolute faith, Ibrahim prepared to carry out the command, but God intervened at the final moment, replacing the boy with a ram. The ritual sacrifice performed today serves as a symbolic reminder for Muslims to sacrifice their own desires, ego, and worldly attachments in obedience to God. The act is heavily rooted in charity, as the resulting meat is divided into three equal parts: one for the immediate family, one for friends and relatives, and one explicitly reserved to feed the poor and less fortunate.

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