Balasore, September 22: In a shocking incident, a man slit his wife’s throat in broad daylight after travelling 175 km from Cuttack to Balasore in Odisha. The accused, identified as Sheikh Amjad, reportedly went to meet his estranged wife, with whom he had been living separately due to marital disputes. The attack occurred on a public road on Thursday afternoon, September 18, leaving onlookers horrified. A bystander recorded the assault on their phone, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

As reported by NDTV, the video footage shows Amjad speaking to his wife before suddenly pulling out a knife and attacking her. The clip captures the man dragging the woman along the roadside while she cries out and struggles, with horrified bystanders screaming and attempting to intervene. The assault lasted for several tense moments before locals stepped in to stop him. The brutal nature of the attack has sparked widespread outrage online. Odisha Shocker: College Student Gang-Raped Near Baliharchandi Temple in Puri As She Spends Time With Male Companion, 3 Arrested; Police Launch Manhunt for Other Accused.

Man Slits Wife's Throat in Balasore

ओडिशा के बालासोर टाउन पुलिस सीमा के अंतर्गत पठान मोहल्ला में गुरुवार को हुई तीखी बहस के बाद एक व्यक्ति ने दिनदहाड़े अपनी पत्नी का गला रेत दिया। कटक के बख्शी बाजार निवासी शेख अमजद नामक आरोपी अपनी पत्नी से मिलने आया था। शादी में झगड़े के चलते पत्नी बालासोर में उससे अलग रह रही थी।… pic.twitter.com/JMVFUqyPqm — Tanseem Haider तनसीम हैदर (@TanseemHaider) September 20, 2025

Following the incident, bystanders overpowered Amjad and prevented him from fleeing, handing him over to the police, as reported by NDTV. Authorities confirmed that he has been taken into custody and that a formal investigation into the attack is underway. The police are examining the motive behind the assault and reviewing the viral video as evidence. Immediate action by the local community was crucial in averting further harm. Odisha Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Being Denied Permission for Kanwar Yatra to Shiva Temple in Puri.

The injured woman was initially rushed to Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors stabilised her condition, according to NDTV. Given the severity of her injuries, she was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. She remains in critical condition under intensive medical care.

