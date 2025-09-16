Mumbai, September 16: On Monday, September 15, the Odisha police said that a 19-year-old female college student was allegedly gang-raped near a beach in Puri district. The alleged incident occurred at around noon on Saturday, September 13, near the Baliharchandi temple in the Brahmagiri police station area. Cops said that the incident took place when the student and her male companion had gone to a place near the temple to spend some time.

At the time, a group of local youths allegedly clicked the student and her male friend's pictures and even captured their videos. The gang also demanded money from the duo, according to PTI. Speaking about the incident, Prateek Singh, Superintendent of Police of Puri, said, "When they refused to pay money, two persons in the group raped the female student." Odisha Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Being Denied Permission for Kanwar Yatra to Shiva Temple in Puri.

As per the rape survivor's FIR lodged at Brahmagiri police station, other members of the gang had allegedly tied the rape survivor's male companion's hands before gang-raping the victim. Although the gang-rape incident took place on Saturday, it came to light on Monday, September 15, when the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint after she came out of the trauma of the alleged sexual assault.

The SP also said that the young woman has undergone a medical examination. After the incident, the police arrested three people in connection with the gang-rape incident. They have launched a probe to nab others who are allegedly involved in the incident. Meanwhile, Sanjay Das Burma, a Senior BJD leader and former MLA, criticised the BJP-led state government over the incident. Odisha Shocker: Newlywed Woman Tries To Kill Husband in Ganjam After Discovering He Is Disabled, Arrested.

"The government should ensure proper security of the Baliharchandi temple and its surrounding area, which is a popular tourist spot," he said.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (PTI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

