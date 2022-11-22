Vadodara, Nov 21: Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Monday said that he will be obliged to the NDA government if they remove the Mahatma's image from Indian currency notes.

"I will be obliged to the present government if they remove Mahatma Gandhi's image from currency notes, because it is just an image and not Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi or his soul, neither it represents any ideology.

"Bapu was an ideology, that ideology should live infinite, we don't need his image on currency notes. If the government removes Bapu's image, then for the first and last time, I will support this government," he told media persons in Vadodara in response to a query that if he felt that in future, the Mahatma's image will be removed from currency notes.

Gandhi also said that since the ruling party came into power, since then they are busy rewriting the history, and the government machinery is active in erasing the history that they dislike.

Those who were behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi... if they do not praise and speak good about Mahatma Gandhi, it is understandable, he added.