Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], November 21 (ANI): All of 7, Gujarat girl Adhyaba Jadeja penned verses in her native tongue for Narendra Modi that won over the Prime Minister.

Adhyaba, in her poem, highlighted the PM Modi-led BJP government's achievements and urged the public to vote for saffron party.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Toddler Dies After Falling Into Hot Tub of Vegetables During Marriage Function in Khagaria.

Moved by her verses, PM Modi met the small girl on a sidelines of a campaign event on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, Adhyaba gushed over her experience of meeting the Prime Minister in person, saying she felt like living a dream.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

"I never thought that I will ever meet PM Modi. When I was younger and first saw him, I had a feeling that he is very good person. Today, my dream came true. I just couldn't believe that I met him. All of it seemed like a dream," she said.

On what PM Modi said to her, she said, "Modi Ji praised me and said 'very nice Bitua'. He gave me his blessings and whished me success in future. He also said, 'you will make all of us proud'."

On how long it took her to write the poem, she said, "It took me just a day to write it. My 'Badi Ma' wrote my verses."

Polling for Gujarat's 182 Assembly constituencies will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)