Bhatinda, February 17: The Congress registered a landslide victory in seven municipal councils and other civic body elections amid online farmers’ agitation. The grand old party won all the seven Nagar Nigam elections - Moga, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Abohar, Pathankot, Bhatinda and Batala. Notably, Bhatinda will get Congress Mayor after 53 years. Punjab Civic Poll Results 2021: Congress Sweeps State Nagar Nigam Polls; Here is Complete Party-Wise Result.

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal shared the news on his Twitter handle, He congratulated people of Bhatinda and Congress workers for the victory. Badal tweeted, “History has been made today! Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the 1st time in 53 years! Thank you to ALL Bathinda residents. Congratulations to the people of Bathinda for a spectacular victory. Kudos to all Congress candidates and workers, who toiled for this day.”

Tweet by Manpreet Badal:

History has been made today! Bathinda will get a Congress Mayor for the 1st time in 53 years! Thank you to ALL Bathinda residents. Congratulations to the people of Bathinda for a spectacular victory. Kudos to all Congress candidates and workers, who toiled for this day. pic.twitter.com/Xvczq5MjfU — Manpreet Singh Badal (@MSBADAL) February 17, 2021

Notably, Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal is sitting MP from Bhatinda. She recently resigned from the post of Union Minister after SAD parted way from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) due to the three farm laws enacted in September last year. Punjab Civic Poll Results 2021 Live Streaming on News 18 Punjab Haryana Himachal.

Meanwhile, counting of votes for Mohali Nagar Nigam will be declared on Thursday. The counting of votes in Mohali is delayed for a day due to repolling in two booths because of irregularities. The state election Commission ordered re-polling in booth number 32 and 33 of the Mohali municipal corporation on Wednesday from 8 am to 4 pm.

The main content in the Punjab civic elections was between Congress, SAD, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party. Polling for 109 municipal councils and municipal Panchayats in the state was also held on February 14.

