Chandigarh, February 17: The State Election Commission (SEC) is slated to declare the results of Punjab Municipal Elections 2021 today. The counting of votes was scheduled to begin at all designated centres at 8 am. The elections were held on February 14. 2,037 candidates are from the Congress while 1,569 are from SAD. The BJP, AAP and BSP fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively. 2,832 are independents candidates also contested the elections. Punjab Municipal Elections 2021: Polling Underway For Civic Body Election In The State.

A total of 2,302 wards in 117 civic bodies went to polls on Sunday. A total of 9,222 candidates contested the elections in eight municipal corporations of Abohar, Bathinda Batala, Kapurthala, Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Moga, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The results which are keenly awaited can be viewed in the New18's YouTube Channel, whose link has been embedded below.

Watch the Live Streaming Here:

Punjab Election Commission had set up 4,102 polling stations, of which 1,708 were declared as sensitive and 861 as hypersensitive. Around 7,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for voting. It also reportedly ordered deputy commissioners to appoint micro observers for vote counting of sensitive and hypersensitive wards a day prior to the counting.

The result of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation will be announced on February 18 after the state election commission announced reelections at two booths of the municipal corporation.

