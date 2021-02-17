Chandigarh, February 17: The results of elections to seven municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils or Nagar panchayats in Punjab are likely to be announced by the state election commission by 12 noon on Wednesday.

The Punjab State Election Commission (PSEC) started counting votes for 2,302 wards in 117 civic bodies, including eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils today. Punjab Civic Poll Results 2021 Live Streaming on News 18 Punjab Haryana Himachal: Watch Live Telecast of Outcome of Elections For Mohali, Pathankot, Abohar and Other Municipal Corporations.

The state election Commission ordered re-polling in booth number 32 and 33 of the Mohali municipal corporation on Wednesday from 8 am to 4 pm. Therefore counting for all wards of the Mohali MC will be held on February 18.

The elections were held on February 14. 2,037 candidates are from the Congress while 1,569 are from SAD. The BJP, AAP and BSP fielded 1,003, 1,606 and 160 candidates, respectively. 2,832 are independents candidates also contested the elections. Overall, 71.39 per cent turnout was recorded in the polls for the civic bodies for which Congress, AAP, BJP and Akali Dal are taking on each other.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).