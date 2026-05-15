Who Is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar? All You Need To Know As Kalyan Banerjee Replaces Her As TMC Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

Mamata Banerjee has reinstated Kalyan Banerjee as the Chief Whip of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Lok Sabha, replacing Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar in a significant organisational reshuffle that signals shifting loyalties within the party during one of its most challenging political phases.

Kalyan Banerjee Returns as TMC Chief Whip

The announcement was made at Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat during a meeting attended by all TMC Members of Parliament. The session served as a strategic regrouping exercise - combining performance assessment, morale boosting, and clear political messaging following the party's difficult electoral contest that ended its long uninterrupted tenure in power. Sujit Bose Arrested: ED Captured Former TMC Minister After 11-Hour Interrogation in Kolkata.

Kalyan Banerjee had previously been removed from the chief whip position reportedly after a public disagreement with Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra. His reinstatement at a time when TMC is navigating significant political headwinds underscores his enduring importance within the party's inner circle.

Abhishek Banerjee was retained as the party's Lok Sabha leader, while Shatabdi Roy continued as deputy leader.

Why Was Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Replaced?

While no official reason was stated, reports suggest that social media posts by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's son were seen as causing embarrassment to the party - a factor that is believed to have influenced the leadership's decision to effect the change. ‘Vande Mataram Will Be Made Mandatory in All Govt Schools From May 18; Appeal Made to Private Schools’: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari.

Who Is Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar?

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, 66, is a prominent TMC leader and sits as the National President of the All India Trinamool Mahila Congress, the party's women's wing. A three-time Member of Parliament, she has represented her constituency in the 15th, 16th, and 17th Lok Sabha, winning re-election in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Born and raised in Digberia near Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, she is a qualified medical professional who earned her degree from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, affiliated with the University of Calcutta. She later completed postgraduate training in obstetric ultrasound at King's College London.

She is married to Dr. Sudarshan Ghosh Dastidar, a specialist in infertility and IVF treatment who also served as a minister in West Bengal. The couple has two sons.

Mamata's Message to TMC MPs

During the Kalighat meeting, Mamata Banerjee sought to reassure party MPs in the wake of the electoral setback. She commended Kalyan Banerjee's contributions and directed MPs to stay closely connected with their constituencies and work in coordination with local leaders - a clear signal that the party is preparing for a ground-up political rebuild.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).