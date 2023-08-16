Bengaluru, August 16: A heart-rending tale of deception and extortion has unfolded in Karnataka, as a 60-year-old retired state government employee found himself ensnared in a web of deceit and manipulation, ultimately losing a staggering sum of over Rs 82 lakh. The incident has led to the arrest of three individuals, identified as Reena Annamma, 40, Sneha, 30, and Sneha's husband Lokesh, 26.

The victim, who we will refer to as Naresh to protect his identity, hails from Srinagar and shared a distressing account of his ordeal with the Jayanagar police. The chain of events began innocuously when a friend introduced him to Annamma in April. The purported reason behind their acquaintance was a heartrending one - Annamma's young son was purportedly battling cancer, prompting Naresh's compassion to come to the fore. DRDO Scientist Espionage-Honeytrap Case: Special Court Extends Police Custody of Accused Pradeep Kurulkar Till May 16.

Upon their initial meeting, compassion took the form of financial support, with Naresh extending a helping hand to Annamma with a sum of Rs 5,000. This initial act of goodwill laid the foundation for what would later become an intricate trap. Annamma, skilled in manipulation, proceeded to establish herself as a recurring presence in Naresh's life, punctuating her requests for monetary assistance with various reasons.

It was in the first week of May that the situation took a dark turn. Naresh recounted an alarming encounter at a hotel near Electronics City's Huskur Gate. Allegedly, Annamma's intentions transcended financial support as she coerced him into a sexual encounter. Despite his protests, Naresh claimed he was forced into a compromising situation under duress.

As their association deepened, Annamma introduced Naresh to another woman named Sneha, thus adding an additional layer of complexity to this heart-wrenching saga. Sneha, too, seemed to be plagued by financial difficulties and quickly joined the ranks of those seeking Naresh's monetary assistance. Annamma, however, had a sinister twist up her sleeve - she began exploiting their private moments, claiming to possess videos that laid bare their intimate encounters.

The nightmare escalated when Sneha adopted a similar strategy, leveraging the alleged videos to blackmail Naresh for a staggering sum of Rs 75 lakh. Fearing the exposure of these deeply private moments to his loved ones, Naresh felt he had no choice but to succumb to their demands. Driven to desperation, he withdrew Rs 82 lakh from his Provident Fund, channelling the funds to Annamma and Sneha's pockets.

The harrowing ordeal continued, with the women increasing their demands by an additional Rs 42 lakh. Naresh, battered emotionally and financially, reached a breaking point and turned to the police for help. An officer with a profound understanding of the case explained that charges of extortion, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace had been levied against the culprits.

The investigation unveiled additional details about the suspects' lives. Lokesh, Sneha's husband, worked at an estate in Madikeri. Meanwhile, Sneha, a mother of a one-year-old child, was embroiled in the disturbing plot. Annamma, who claimed to be a widow, was revealed to have a more sinister history, befriending unsuspecting men to extort them. UK: Gang of Five Guilty of ‘Honeytrap’ Murder of Indian-Origin Man in Bushey.

As Naresh seeks solace in legal recourse, this tale serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution, even in the face of apparent benevolence.

