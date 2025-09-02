Bengaluru, September 2: In a horrifying incident, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze alive by her estranged live-in partner in broad daylight following a heated altercation on August 30 near Electronic City of Karnataka's Bengaluru. The victim, identified as Vanajakshi, succumbed to severe burn injuries.

According to the NDTV report, the accused, Vithal, a 52-year-old cab driver, was arrested within 24 hours by Hulimavu police. The police said that Vithal poured petrol on Vanajakshi and set her on fire using a lighter after confronting her in traffic. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Alleges Gang Rape by Friend and 2 Others, Says She Was Forced To Transfer Money and Robbed of Fridge, Washing Machine; 3 Arrested.

Karnataka Man Sets Estranged Partner on Fire

As per the report, Vanajakshi and Vithal had been in a live-in relationship for nearly five years. Both had come out of previous marriages. While Vanajakshi was a widow, Vithal had been married multiple times. However, he had a history of alcohol abuse and domestic quarrels.

Was Angry Over Her Alleged Relationship With Another Man

Vanajakshi had recently ended the relationship and grown close to another man, Mariappa, a local activist with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike. On the day of the incident, she was returning from a temple with Mariappa and a driver when Vithal followed them in his cab. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion, Hangs Body to Stage Suicide; Arrested.

Accused Pours Petrol on Woman and Sets Her Ablaze

At a traffic signal near Hommadevanahalli, Vithal intercepted their car, stepped out with a five-litre petrol can, and poured fuel into the vehicle. As panic ensued, Vanajakshi, Mariappa, and the driver attempted to flee. Vithal chased Vanajakshi down, doused her with more petrol, and allegedly set her on fire.

A passerby came to Vanajakshi's rescue. He sustained minor burn injuries trying to extinguish the flames with a piece of cloth. Vanajakshi was rushed to St. John’s Hospital from Victoria Hospital with over 60% burns but could not be saved. Vithal also sustained injuries and is currently in custody.

The accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the BNS. “We arrested the accused within 24 hours. Despite efforts by bystanders and doctors, the victim succumbed to her injuries," Electronic City Division DCP Narayana M said.

