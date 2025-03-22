Bengaluru, March 22: A security guard has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and staging it as a suicide in Tavarekere, BTM Layout I Stage. The victim, Shilpa, worked as a staff nurse at a private hospital. Her husband, Chikka Mutturaju, who is in his 40s and employed at a hospital in Koramangala, reportedly attempted to hang her body to make it appear as self-inflicted.

Shilpa and Mutturaju had been married for 12 years and had an 11-year-old daughter. Originally from Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, the couple’s relationship had reportedly been strained. Following the incident, police launched an investigation and arrested Mutturaju based on initial findings, reported Times Of India. Bengaluru Shocker: Madrasa In-Charge Arrested for Brutally Assaulting Girl Students Studying at Institution Over Minor Mistakes.

Frequent disputes over suspicion of infidelity had strained Mutturaju and Shilpa’s marriage. Their daughter had been living with her grandmother, away from the tensions at home. On Thursday, another argument escalated, leading Mutturaju to slap Shilpa. She collapsed, bleeding from her nose. In a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled her and later tried to stage her death as a suicide by hanging her body from the roof with her sari. Bengaluru Shocker: Out on Bail for Stalking, Man Attacks Woman With Wooden Log Near Sankey Lake; Arrested.

After the incident, Mutturaju called Shilpa’s mother, claiming that she had died by suicide. When she arrived at their house around 5 p.m., Mutturaju was nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, the house owner alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and found the circumstances suspicious. Their doubts were later confirmed when the autopsy revealed that Shilpa had been murdered.

Police tracked Mutturaju to his workplace, where he was found intoxicated. Confronted by officers, he allegedly admitted to the crime, revealing details of what had transpired.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

