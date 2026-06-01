Bengaluru: Man Protests Governor Convoy Traffic Curbs, Says Pregnant Wife Could Face Emergency (Watch Video)

A man briefly staged a protest on Bengaluru's HAL Old Airport Road after traffic was halted to facilitate the movement of the Governor's convoy, raising concerns about the impact of prolonged road closures on commuters. The incident drew attention after the man sat on the road and questioned the necessity of the traffic restrictions, saying his pregnant wife could face difficulties in a medical emergency.

According to reports, vehicle movement was stopped for nearly 30 minutes as part of a zero-traffic arrangement for the Governor's convoy. The disruption reportedly caused significant delays for motorists and commuters travelling through the busy corridor. No Ebola Case in India Yet, Says Centre as Bengaluru Traveler Kept Under Isolation.

Man Sits on Bengaluru Road to Protest 30-Minute Traffic Block for Governor's Convoy

Old Airport Road is already choking under underpass construction. Today, traffic was completely halted for nearly 30 minutes due to the Governor’s movement. A man carrying his pregnant wife was stuck in the gridlock. When will public convenience matter as much as VIP convenience? pic.twitter.com/jVCFRGFSEP — Prajval Prince (@prajvalprince) May 31, 2026

Man Protests Governor Convoy Traffic Curbs, Says Pregnant Wife Could Face Emergency

During the protest, the man expressed frustration over the traffic restrictions and questioned how people facing urgent situations would manage during such road closures. "My wife is pregnant. What am I supposed to do?" he asked while protesting against the arrangement.

Witnesses reported that the man sat on the road in a symbolic protest against the inconvenience caused by the convoy movement, drawing the attention of traffic police and other commuters. ‘Zombie Drug’ Viral Video: Bengaluru Police to Issue Notices, Warn of Legal Action Against Misinformation Spreaders.

Traffic police personnel later approached the protester and spoke with him about his concerns. According to reports, officers assured him that assistance would be provided if required and worked to de-escalate the situation.

Following the interaction, the man left the spot peacefully and normal traffic movement resumed in the area. No untoward incident was reported during the protest.

The incident has once again highlighted public concerns over traffic management measures implemented during the movement of VIP convoys. While authorities often impose temporary restrictions to ensure security and smooth passage for constitutional dignitaries, such arrangements can lead to congestion and inconvenience for commuters, particularly during peak traffic hours.

HAL Old Airport Road is one of Bengaluru's major traffic corridors and frequently experiences heavy vehicle movement, making prolonged stoppages particularly noticeable.

Similar Incident Recently Reported in Mumbai

The Bengaluru protest comes days after a separate confrontation involving traffic-related disruption in Mumbai.

In that incident, a woman confronted Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan after she was caught in a traffic jam caused by a BJP protest while on her way to pick up her child. A video of the exchange circulated widely on social media and sparked discussion about the impact of political and VIP-related disruptions on the public.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).