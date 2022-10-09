Bengaluru, October 9: The city police have solved a 6-year-old murder case that took place over the popular Indo-Chinese dish ‘ Gobi Manchurian ’ and arrested the accused with help of Know Your Customer details submitted to a bank and an accomplice. The victim identified as Shantha Kumari (70) was allegedly murdered by her daughter and grandson.

Sanjay Vasudev Rao (27) allegedly killed his grandmother Shantha Kumari on August 10, 2016, in a fit of rage after she quarrelled with him for having brought gobi manchurian to their home in the Kengeri satellite town, reported Hindustan Times. Shantha Kumari reportedly did not like the food which led to a squabble between them, Infuriated Sanjay then allegedly killed his grandmother and buried her body inside the house with the help of his mother Shashikala. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Kanpur Contractor Set On Fire by Builder Over Financial Dispute, Dies

Sanjay also reached out to his friend Nandeesh for help to bury the body and all of them had allegedly buried the body in a closet in the house by covering it up with charcoal and cement. Sanjay and his mother Shashikala had vacated the house in February 2017. Gurugram Shocker: Teenage Boy Rapes Girl Child After Offering Her Candies, Sent to Correctional Home in Faridabad

However, in May 2017 during the renovation of the house, the decomposed remains of the victim were discovered by the house owner. The owner then informed the police who identified the body and nabbed Nandeesh and booked him as a third accused in the case for allegedly destroying evidence related to the crime.

It was then found that Sanjay and his mother had fled Kohlapur in Maharashtra. Sanjay had quit his aeronautical engineering degree and was s working as a waiter at a restaurant while his mother worked as a maid nearby. The duo was nabbed by the Bengaluru police with the help of bank KYC , where the accused gave their details to open a bank account.

Police had forgotten about the case after the Covid pandemic hit, but a recent review meeting reopened it, an officer said.

