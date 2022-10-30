Bengaluru, October 30: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover in Bengaluru and attempted to pin the blame on her stalker. The deceased husband was reportedly 18 years older than the woman. Police have arrested both the woman Shwetha and her lover Suresh, alias Mooli Soori (25) for allegedly murdering the man with a wooden log.

Police said Chandrashekhar (39), a weaver, was found dead with his private parts cut off on the terrace of a building at Kondappa Layout in Yelahanka on October 21. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Groups of College Students Thrash Each Other in Middle of the Road Over Love Affair in Cuddalore

Initially, Shwetha, had accused one Lokesh for the murder, claiming that he had been stalking her. Shwetha had lodged a complaint with police against Lokesh for stalking in December last year, reported Hindustan Times.

Probe revealed Chandrashekhar was Shwetha's uncle (her mother's brother). Even before her marriage, she was in love with Suresh, who was her college senior. Karnataka Shocker: Man Gives Memory Card Containing Porn Videos to Minor Girl in Mangaluru, Asks Her To Check Content on Phone; Arrested Under POCSO Act

The couple would meet up at Shwetha’s house in Chandrashekhar’s absence. In August, Chandrashekhar found out about the affair and warned Shwetha against meeting Suresh. The two accused then hatched a plan to kill Chandrashekhar, the officer said. The accused have been arrested and sent to judicial custody

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2022 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).