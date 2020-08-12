Bengaluru, August 12: Setting an example of communal harmony, a group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of Karnataka's Bengaluru city on Tuesday night. The human chain was formed to protect the temple from arsonists after violence erupted in the area. Bengaluru: 2 Dead, 60 Cops Injured as Violence Breaks Out Over Inciting Social Media Post, Accused Naveen Arrested For Sharing Derogatory Facebook Post.

According to reports, at least three people died, and around 60 police personnel were injured in clashes that broke out here over an alleged inciting social media post. Police have imposed Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Bengaluru to prohibit the assembly of four or more persons in an area, while curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits.

Video of Muslim Youth Forming Human Chain:

#WATCH Karnataka: A group of Muslim youth gathered and formed a human chain around a temple in DJ Halli police station limits of Bengaluru city late last night, to protect it from arsonists after violence erupted in the area. (Video source: DJ Halli local) pic.twitter.com/dKIhMjQh96 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's residence in Bengaluru was also vandalised on Tuesday, allegedly over an inciting social media post by his nephew/ Around 110 people have been reported arrested so far in connection with the violence. Police even used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that his government had taken all possible steps to curb the situation. "Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain," said the CM.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).