Bangalore, August 12: In major violence that broke out in the city on Tuesday night, 2 people died and over 60 police personnel were injured. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa said that directives have been issued against perpetrators and government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. "Attack on journalists, Police and public are unacceptable. The government won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain, said CM.

Till now 110 arrested and Bengaluru Police Commissioner accused Naveen has also been arrested "for sharing derogatory post" on Facebook. Bengaluru: 2 Dead, 60 Cops Injured as Violence Breaks Out Over Inciting Social Media Post, Accused Naveen Arrested For Sharing Derogatory Facebook Post.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Says 'Govt Has Taken Steps to Curb Situation'

Directives issued against perpetrators and govt has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. Attack on journalists, Police and public is unacceptable. Govt won't tolerate such provocations and rumours. Strict action against perpetrators is certain: Karnataka CM (file pic) https://t.co/4BTJAk0XrM pic.twitter.com/OCljO7rP4m — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

On Tuesday night, a mob belonging to the minority community had gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy and pelted stones and set ablaze some vehicles, allegedly because they were irked by a derogatory social media post shared by the MLA’s relative. Following which, chaos and panic gripped KG Halli Police Station limits in the city. Bengaluru Police in order to control the situation used lathicharge, tear gas, and bullets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).