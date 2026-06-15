Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Monday, 15 June 2026: Overcast Skies with Light Drizzle Expected

Bengaluru residents can expect a predominantly overcast day on Monday, June 15, 2026, with temperatures hovering around a pleasant 22°C, though the humidity will make it feel a touch warmer at 24°C. The day begins with overcast skies and a slight chance of rain around midnight, accompanied by winds of 10 km/h. As the night progresses into the early morning hours, the skies are forecast to clear up, offering a period of mainly clear conditions with temperatures dipping to a cooler 20°C. However, the clouds are expected to gather again as the morning advances.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Monday, 15 June 2026 Temperature 22°C Feels Like 24°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 90% Wind Speed 10 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Monday, 15 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 22°C Overcast 5% 10 km/h 02:00 21°C Mainly clear 0% 9 km/h 04:00 20°C Mainly clear 0% 9 km/h 06:00 20°C Mainly clear 0% 9 km/h 08:00 23°C Partly cloudy 0% 15 km/h 10:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 14 km/h 12:00 29°C Light drizzle 8% 14 km/h 14:00 31°C Mainly clear 20% 12 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

By mid-morning, conditions will transition to partly cloudy skies with temperatures rising to 23°C, and a brisk wind of 15 km/h. The clear skies are predicted to dominate the late morning, pushing the temperature up to 27°C by 10:00 AM, with winds slightly easing. However, the afternoon may see a return of light drizzle around noon, with an 8% chance of rain, as temperatures reach 29°C. The forecast suggests a brief period of mainly clear skies in the early afternoon, with a slightly increased chance of rain up to 20% by 2:00 PM, when the temperature could peak around 31°C.

Recent local weather reports indicate a continuation of monsoon activity in Karnataka, with intermittent showers reported across Bengaluru in the past 48 hours. While the official forecast for June 15th suggests moderate conditions with chances of drizzle and light rain, residents should remain prepared for potential variations. The high humidity, expected to be around 90% for most of the day, could make the perceived temperature feel more intense.

Given the fluctuating conditions, it's advisable for Bengalureans to carry light rain protection, such as umbrellas or raincoats, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours. Lightweight, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the high humidity, while staying hydrated will be crucial, particularly as temperatures climb towards the afternoon. Commuters may experience some traffic delays if the predicted drizzle intensifies unexpectedly, so planning journeys with a little extra time is prudent.

For those planning outdoor activities, particularly following the recent IPL matches that have seen significant public turnout, it's wise to keep an eye on the hourly weather updates. While the overall forecast appears manageable, the chance of localized rain and high humidity means that comfort levels could vary. Staying informed about the Bengaluru weather today will help in making the most of the day while staying prepared for any shifts in the weather.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 12:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).