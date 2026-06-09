Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Overcast with Moderate Drizzle and 28°C High

Bengaluru residents can expect a rather damp and overcast day on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, as weather reports indicate persistent drizzle throughout the early hours and into the afternoon. The city's temperature is forecast to hover around a pleasant 22°C, but with a high humidity level of 90%, the "feels like" temperature will be slightly warmer at 24°C. Residents should prepare for a day where umbrellas will likely be a necessary accessory.

Current Weather in Bengaluru, Karnataka — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Temperature 22°C Feels Like 24°C Conditions Overcast Humidity 90% Wind Speed 14 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Bengaluru — Tuesday, 09 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 22°C Overcast 6% 13 km/h 02:00 22°C Overcast 10% 13 km/h 04:00 21°C Overcast 7% 13 km/h 06:00 21°C Overcast 6% 14 km/h 08:00 24°C Light drizzle 14% 19 km/h 10:00 26°C Moderate drizzle 42% 19 km/h 12:00 24°C Moderate drizzle 71% 19 km/h 14:00 28°C Light drizzle 94% 16 km/h

Bengaluru, Karnataka Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The early morning hours will see skies remaining heavily overcast, with minimal chances of rain, starting around 6% at midnight and climbing to 10% by 2 AM. As dawn breaks, the conditions will remain similar, with temperatures dipping to a cooler 21°C between 4 AM and 6 AM, still under dense cloud cover. The wind speed is expected to be moderate, circulating at around 13-14 km/h during the night and early morning. Telangana Weather Forecast and Rain Prediction: Southwest Monsoon Enters State, Rains Predicted for 3 Days.

As the day progresses towards mid-morning, Bengaluru will experience an increase in precipitation. By 8 AM, light drizzle is expected with a 14% chance of rain, pushing the temperature up to 24°C. This drizzle will likely intensify by 10 AM, reaching moderate levels with a significant 42% probability of rainfall and temperatures climbing to 26°C. The wind speed is also set to pick up slightly to 19 km/h during this period, potentially making the overcast conditions feel more impactful.

The afternoon forecast for Bengaluru predicts a peak in rainfall activity. By 12 PM, moderate drizzle is anticipated with a high chance of rain at 71%, and the temperature will dip back to 24°C. The intensity is expected to reach its highest point around 2 PM, with a 94% chance of light drizzle and temperatures rising to a high of 28°C, although the wind speed will reduce slightly to 16 km/h. Given the high humidity and consistent drizzle, outdoor activities might be hampered, and commuters should exercise caution on slippery roads. Bengaluru Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 09 June 2026: Overcast with Moderate Drizzle and 28°C High.

Residents are advised to dress in light, waterproof layers and carry umbrellas or raincoats throughout the day. The high humidity combined with overcast conditions could make the air feel close, so staying hydrated is still important. The consistent drizzle and moderate wind speeds suggest it's a good day to limit outdoor excursions, particularly during the peak rain hours between noon and 2 PM, and to be mindful of potential traffic delays due to wet conditions. The India Meteorological Department has also issued alerts for surrounding districts, indicating the possibility of intensified weather patterns across Karnataka.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season underway, sports enthusiasts and attendees planning to follow matches in Bengaluru should keep a close eye on the weather updates. While today's forecast doesn't predict severe disruption, the persistent drizzle and overcast skies could lead to delays or altered playing conditions for any outdoor sporting events scheduled. The Women's ODI series recently concluded in Bengaluru, highlighting the city's active sports calendar, making weather forecasts crucial for event planning and public enjoyment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).