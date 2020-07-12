Mumbai, July 12: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday issued a statement saying that he is perfectly healthy and has no symptoms of COVID-19. The statement comes hours after 18 personnel at Raj Bhavan, the Governor's office in Mumbai, had tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Maharashtra Governor informed that he is not in self-isolation and has undergone relevant tests, the result of which came negative. "I am perfectly alright, and not in self-isolation. I underwent relevant tests, the result of which came negative. There are no symptoms of COVID-19 either", his tweet read.

In one of the tweets out of the series of tweets that Koshyari posted on Twitter, he said considering the COVID-19 situation elsewhere, he is discharging all his official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing, wearing of masks, etc. "Reports appearing in a section of the press regarding my health are baseless. I am hale and hearty. However, considering the COVID-19 situation elsewhere, I am discharging all my official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing, wearing of masks, etc, his tweets read. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Governor, Self-Isolates as Staff Members Test Coronavirus Positive.

Take a Look at the tweets by Maharashtra Governor:

However, considering the COVID – 19 situation elsewhere, I am discharging all my official duties strictly adhering to protocols like social distancing, sanitizing, wearing of masks, etc. (4/5) — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) July 12, 2020

Earlier in the day, a total of 18 personnel at Raj Bhavan, had tested coronavirus positive. The staff had undergone corona tests, following which their reports came positive. A BMC official had said that Maharashtra Governor is fine and has self isolated himself as a precautionary measure. In the last week, reports stated that two Raj Bhavan employees had tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, the official said.

