Mumbai, July 12: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari went into self-isolation after more than a dozen staff members at the Raj Bhavan here tested positive for coronavirus, official sources said on Sunday.

The staff had undergone corona tests, following which their reports came positive.

However, they are likely to undergo another round of tests by the Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation Health Department soon.

Though the source of the infection is not clear, civic health teams are engaged in taking various preventive measures at the Raj Bhavan complex in south Mumbai.

