Mumbai, Jul 12: Eighteen personnel at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai have tested coronavirus positive, a civic body official said on Sunday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is fine and has self isolated himself as a precautionary measure, another official said.

Also Read | Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Visits Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 12, 2020.

Two Raj Bhavan employees tested positive last week, after which 100 others there got tested, of which 16 have tested positive, the official said. Among those who tested positive are senior staff members at Raj Bhavan, sources said. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Governor, Self-Isolates as Staff Members Test Coronavirus Positive.

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new cases on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 2,46,600 positive cases.

The record rise in daily cases was seen on a day the state government announced a 10-day long lockdown in Pune district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)