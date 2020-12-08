New Delhi, December 8: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday called for a meeting with farmers' union leaders in a bid to end the impasse over the recently enacted farm reform laws. The special round of talks was called by Shah on a day when the farmers called a Bharat Bandh, as they escalated their protest seeking the revocation of the three farm legislations.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the leading agrarian bodies involved in the protests, issued a confirmation that they have received a call for a meeting with the Home Minister. The talks will be held later today.

"We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister," Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, was reported as saying.

