New Delhi, December 8: In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old farmer, identified at Ajay Moor from Sonipat was found dead at the Tikri Border on Tuesday. According to a Zee News report, the deceased farmer was sleeping in the open at the TDI park. He was found dead on Tuesday morning.

Police suspect that the farmer died to the cold weather. His body has been sent for post mortem examination and results are awaited. There was heavy deployment of security at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) as the farmers' protest on Tuesday morning as the protest entered 13th day today. Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: Anti-Farm Laws Protests And Shutdown in Punjab, West Bengal, AP, Odisha & Other States; Protesters Stop Trains, Block Railway Tracks, Highways.

The farmers, protesting who have been protesting for nearly two weeks against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre earlier this year, had called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. The strike was backed by several political parties and a joint platform of 10 central trade unions. Several political parties and trade unions have extended their support to the Bharat bandh.

The impact of the Bandh has been felt across several states as they extend their support to the farmers who have been protesting against the farm laws. From blocking trains, sitting on the railway tracks and highways, protesters across the state have shown their solidarity with the farmers who are protesting.

