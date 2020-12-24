New Delhi, December 24: The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday started putting up posters calling for volunteers to enroll for the third phase trials of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVAXIN. This comes days after AIIMS reported a shortage in volunteers, with a high refusal rate of 70 to 80 per cent for participation in the trials. The last date for enrolling for the same is December 31, 2020. Bharat Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Phase-3 Trials of Covaxin Begin at Kolkata & Bengaluru.

Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor of Community Medicine has earlier said, "When the clinical trial began, we wanted 100 volunteers and received over 4500 applications. In phase II, we wanted 50 and received 4000 applications. In phase III, now when wanted 1500-2000 participants, we could only recruit about 200 participants as of now. It is happening because people are thinking why to volunteer when a vaccine is coming for everyone soon." Adding that there was no refusal for the participation during Phase-I and II trials of COVAXIN at AIIMS. India News | 70-80 Pc Reduction in COVAXIN Trial Participation: AIIMS Doctor.

The phase-3 trials of COVAXIN are already being undertaken in several states across India, including Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka and Haryana. A dose of 0.5 ml would be given on day 0 and on day 28 to the volunteers as a part of the trial application. The phase-three randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial would cover around 28,500 subjects aged 18 years and above.

COVAXIN the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine is developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The results from its earlier two phases has been mostly successful. The Hyderabad-based firm, while applying for phase-three trial, had stated that the vaccine was well-tolerated in all dose groups and no serious adverse events have been reported.

