Ranchi, January 7: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is expected to enter Jharkhand between February 2 and 5, a senior party leader said on Sunday. The yatra is likely to be held in two phases in Jharkhand, during which it will cover 804 km in 13 districts in a total of eight days, he said.

The 6,713-km yatra from Manipur to Mumbai is set to start on January 14. It will pass through 110 districts in 15 states, covering 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments. Briefing reporters here about the yatra, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi's yatra is expected to enter the state between February 2 and 5. The route chart comprising his meeting venues and places of public rallies is being finalised, and it will be made public in two to three days."

He said the yatra will start from strife-torn Manipur on January 14 to "ensure justice to the people who have been ignored by the prime minister and the Union home minister". Thakur said Rahul Gandhi is also concerned about the opposition creating obstacles before the Jharkhand government by ignoring the Constitution and democratic norms.

"Whenever the Hemant Soren-led coalition government takes any initiative to deliver services to the people, the central probe agencies become active and create hurdles on the way of providing services to the people," Thakur alleged. "So, Rahul Gandhi has decided to stay in Jharkhand for eight days, which is the third-highest duration for any state, so that voices can be raised for ensuring justice to the people here," he said.

Congress is an alliance partner in the Soren government. Lakhs of people will participate in the yatra for which the party has commenced preparations, Thakur said.

"Senior party leaders, cabinet ministers and many others would be deputed for this yatra," he said. Congress Legislative Party leader Alamgir Alam said the yatra will be decisive before the Lok Sabha polls due this year. "This yatra is for social justice," Alam added.