Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to embark on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, a monumental journey spanning 6700 km across 110 districts, commencing from Manipur on January 14, 2024. The Yatra, which will cover 107 km on the first day, is set to traverse the diverse terrains of Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and West Bengal. The Yatra will also pass through Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha, reaching out to people in 17 districts. As it continues its journey through Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the Yatra aims to symbolize its commitment to all regions and communities. The expedition will conclude in Maharashtra, with Rahul Gandhi scheduled to address key locations including Thane, Mumbai, Malegaon, and Nashik. Bharat Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi to Start ‘Bharat Nyay Yatra’ From Manipur to Mumbai Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Route Map

'भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा' का रूट मैप 📍मणिपुर से मुंबई तक 6700 किमी | 66 दिन | 110 जिले pic.twitter.com/uSO6jGfY3i — Congress (@INCIndia) January 4, 2024

