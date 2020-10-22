Bhopal, October 22: A 16-year-old girl killed her father in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after she was fed up with constant abuse and violence by him, especially against her mother. After beating her father to death, the girl called the police and surrendered. The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The girl has been booked and sent to a juvenile shelter home. MP Shocker: Stabbing Victim in Jabalpur Made to Stand in Police Station With Knife in Back Till Completion of Legal Formalities, Say Reports.

The deceased man used to get drunk and abuse and assault his wife, Times of India reported. The eldest son and daughter of the couple would witness their mother getting abused and beaten up by father regularly. Around 6:30 pm on Wednesday, the family was discussing the marriage of the eldest son when the father picked up a quarrel again. Indore Horror: Woman Murdered While Sleeping on Pavement, CCTV Video Footage Goes Viral.

Furious, the teenager picked up a bat used to wash clothes and started hitting him on the head. He began bleeding profusely, but the girl didn't stop. She then took a lohangi (a traditional stick with iron rings) and kept battering him. The man died on the spot. The girl then dialled 100 and informed cops about the incident.

The girl has confessed to killing his father. Berasia Sub-Divisional Police Officer KK Verma told TOI that the man was unemployed and lived off the earnings of his eldest son.

