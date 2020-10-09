Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): A woman was brutally murdered while she was sleeping on a pavement Sanyogita Ganj area in Indore on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday, police said.

The incident was captured in a CCTV camera and the accused was seen strangling her to death and hitting a tile on her head.

"An unidentified woman's body was found on October 8 in Sanyogita Ganj area. The post-mortem has been conducted and a case has been registered. In the CCTV footage, a man was seen hitting the woman on her head with a tile and she was strangled with a rope," Manju Lata, Sub-Inspector at Sanyogita Ganj police station told ANI.

The woman has not been identified yet but the police have registered a murder case and making efforts to nab the accused on the basis of CCTV footage. (ANI)

