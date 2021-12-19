Bhopal, December 19: In a shocking case of medical negligence reported from Bhopal, the district civil surgeon has launched an investigation into the death of a woman during a family planning operation at JP Hospital on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh: Dead Woman Gets Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in Jhansi

According to a report in The Times of India, husband of the deceased alleged that the woman, who died in the operation theatre, was referred to Hamidia Hospital on the pretext that 'she was still alive’.

According to reports, to avoid action, the doctor did not pronounce the woman dead and asked the relatives to call for an ambulance. The 27-year-old woman died minutes after she reached the operation theatre for sterilization.

To save herself from any unpleasant situation, the doctor at JP hospital allegedly 'referred' the dead woman to Hamidia after telling her relatives that she was still alive.

According to reports, Muskaan, wife of Prakash, a resident of Barkheda, had reached JP Hospital on Saturday for sterilization under family planning scheme of the government. After all the investigations, the woman was taken to the operation theatre, after some time the woman's body started getting cold.

The testimony of three other doctors who did not find the woman's pulse or heartbeat, will be ascertained by the government investigation.

Family of the deceased alleged that the doctor at JP Hospital told them that Muskan's pulse had returned, and they should take her to Hamidia Hospital soon. On the pretext of helping the family, the doctor called 108 ambulance from the mobile of her associate nurse and distanced herself from the matter by 'referring' the dead body, it is alleged. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots 19-Year-Old Girl Dead In Bareilly District, Surrenders

District civil surgeon, Dr Rakesh Srivastava said "We will get this matter investigated. On the face of it, it looks very complicated. Action will be taken after cause of death is known."

