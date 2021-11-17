Bareilly, November 17: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by her ex-boyfriend in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district. The accused opened fire at the girl when she was going to her on a bike with her brother. The incident took place on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Rajneesh. Notably, Rajneesh and the girl studied in the same school. After committing the crime, the accused surrendered. Madhya Pradesh: Police Officer Shoots Wife Dead With Service Revolver Before Killing Himself In Shahdol.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl was returning home with her brother after shopping in the Fatehganj East area. The accused reportedly came before the bike, and as the victim’s brother applied brakes, Rajneesh kicked the vehicle due to the girl and his brother fell down. The accused then dragged the victim by her hair, tore her clothes and shot her five times. Mumbai Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Ex-Wife To Death Over Suspicion of Affair in Chembur, Arrested.

The girl's brother also got injured in the attack. The next day, Rajneesh went to the SSP’s office and surrendered. He also submitted the murder weapon. He told the police that he had killed the girl as she broke her promise to marry him and was getting married somewhere else. Reportedly, the girl’s parents did not approve of their relationship and fixed her marriage elsewhere.

“The girl was shot in the neck and abdomen, and she died on the spot. Her body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Tuesday,” reported the media house quoting the media house as saying. An FIR was registered in the case under sections 302 (murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was sent to jail.

