Indore, January 9: Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who also heads the state Health and Family Welfare Department, has ordered an inquiry into alleged medical negligence during the treatment of a newborn at Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital in Indore. In a recent incident, the thumb of a one-and-a-half-month-old infant was accidentally severed, allegedly due to negligence by a nurse at the government-run MY Hospital. The nurse was suspended after the incident came to light a few days ago.

“An inquiry has been ordered into medical negligence at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, Indore. The committee will find out the actual reasons behind the negligence and the role of staff members. The state government is committed to providing better treatment to the people and carelessness won’t be tolerated,” Shukla said in a statement. During a meeting with senior officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Shukla also issued necessary directions, including on ensuring the safety of children during treatment at all government-run hospitals in the state. Madhya Pradesh Medical Negligence: Woman Suffers Excruciating Pain for 2 Years After Doctors Allegedly Left Surgical Scissors in Her Stomach Following Surgery.

According to available information, the infant was admitted for treatment of pneumonia. During the process of removing a tape, the scissors allegedly slipped from the nurse’s hand, severing the infant’s thumb. The incident triggered outrage from the infant’s family, who accused hospital staff of negligence. Following the uproar, the hospital suspended the nurse. The salaries of three nursing in-charges were also put on hold pending further inquiry. Medical Negligence in UP: TB Patient Forced To Inject Himself in General Ward of Mahoba District Hospital; Video Goes Viral.

The incident comes a few months after two newborns lost their lives, ostensibly due to rat bites, triggering public outrage across Madhya Pradesh and prompting action, including a rat-control operation and a cleanliness drive in government-run hospitals across the state. However, the MY Hospital administration had stated at the time that the two newborn girls died of serious pre-existing health problems and congenital deformities, rather than rat bites.

