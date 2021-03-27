Raipur, 27 March 2021: On special initiative of Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel, the process of setting up industrial food parks in every development block of the state has begun. This will not only provide employment to localites but will also speed up the development of the region.

The ambitious scheme of State Government to establish industrial food park in every block is taking shape in Narayanpur district. Establishment of food park in Kanera at the cost of Rs 200 crore will provide employment to more than 500 localites. Industrial food park in backward regions such as Abujhmad will prove to be a milestone in the development of this region.

Collector of Narayanpur district Mr. Dharmesh Sahu has directed the officials concerned to take immediate action for establishing food park. Collector Sahu has given owndership of the 25 acre government land in advance to General Manager, District Commerce and Industry Centre, Narayanpur.

In the food park proposed at Kanera, small and micro industries such as Arva rice mill, usna rice mill, cold storage, puffed rice storage, spice factory, snacks factory, fast food, tamarind processing and pulse manufacturing, tamarind starch powder, tikhur processing, pickle production, chips and papad production, oil mill, etc will be established.