Raipur 26 March 21: State Government is making consistent efforts to ensure availability of normal as well as oxygen equipped beds in hospitals, in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to the information received from Health Department, 3523 beds are available in 30 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in the state, 16363 beds in 133 COVID-19 care units and 2678 beds are available in 78 private hospitals. India Reports 62,258 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours; Country Records 291 Fatalities in A Day, Highest So Far in 2021.

Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals have 1295 oxygen-rich beds, 365 HDU beds and 1863 common beds.