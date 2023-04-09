Chandigarh, April 9: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had a narrow escape as his SUV car collided with a stray blue bull in Hisar.

The Congress leader was on his way to attend a function when the accident occurred. Kiren Rijiju Accident: Union Law Minister Safe After His Car Meets With Minor Accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban, Say Police (Watch Video).

"A nilgai appeared on the road and hit Hooda's vehicle. However, he escaped unhurt and no one else in the vehicle received any injury," Hisar's Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia told the media. Kiren Rijiju Accident: Law Minister Survives Car-Truck Collision Near Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

After the accident, Hooda headed for the public function.

