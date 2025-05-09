A Courtroom exchange from the Supreme Court is going viral on social media. While hearing a case, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant asked a counsel where he got his law degree from. The counsel said that he did law from Bihar and passed AIBE, too. Responding to the counsel, Justice Surya Kant said that he must have done law from Bihar only. "Ha Bihar say he Kiya hoga" he added. The Supreme Court judge also dismissed a petition and said that they are not imposing any cost now, but exemplary cost shall be imposed if the petitioner engages in such litigation again. Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Supreme Court Directs State Election Commission To Notify Local Body Polls Within 4 Weeks.

Courtroom Exchange Between Justice Surya Kant and Counsel Goes Viral

#Courtroomexchange Counsel: Sir, aisay order kiya hai ki mere khilaf lag raha hai. Justice Kant: Aap ke khilaf abhi nahi kiya, lekin karna padega. Justice Kant: Kahan se law ki degree li hai? Counsel: Bihar... Justice Kant: Ha Bihar say he Kiya hoga. Counsel: AIBE bhi… pic.twitter.com/2RLie1GMjl — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) May 9, 2025

