Patna, November 23: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj has failed to open its account in the bypolls of four Bihar Assembly seats of Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj. Despite two years of groundwork, including an intensive Padyatra across Bihar and a campaign brimming with resources and manpower, Prashant Kishor lost all four seats.

Jan Suraaj candidates failed to make a significant impact, finishing third in three constituencies and one in the fourth position. In Tarari, Jan Suraaj's candidate Kiran Devi managed only 5,622 votes while the victorious BJP candidate Vishal Prashant secured 78,755 votes and CPI-ML candidate Raju Yadav garnered 68,143 votes. Bihar By-Election Results 2024: NDA Establishes Lead in All 4 Assembly Constituencies As Counting of Votes Underway.

The difference between the BJP candidate and the Jan Suraaj candidate was 73133 votes in Tarari. In Ramgarh, Jan Suraaj candidate Sushil Kumar Singh garnered 6,513 votes while the BJP candidate Ashok Kumar Singh, secured 62,257 votes and BSP candidate Satish Yadav was closely trailing with 60,895 votes. RJD candidate Ajit Singh is further behind, trailing by 35,825 votes. Bihar By-Election Results 2024: NDA Sweeps Bypolls to 4 Assembly Segments, Retaining Imamganj and Wresting From INDIA Bloc Tarari, Ramgarh and Belaganj.

In Imamganj, Jan Suraaj candidate Jitendra Paswan secured 37,103. He fell behind Deepa Manjhi, the winner by 16,332 votes. In Belaganj, Jan Suraaj's Mohd. Amjad, a Muslim candidate, only received 17,285 votes.

