Mumbai, March 22: The state of Bihar today commenced its 114th foundation day celebrations, known as Bihar Diwas 2026, with a series of high-profile cultural and developmental events in the capital city of Patna. This year’s festivities, themed "Unnat Bihar, Ujjwal Bihar" (Advanced Bihar, Bright Bihar), are scheduled to run from March 22 to March 24, commemorating the historic separation of Bihar from the Bengal Presidency in 1912.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially inaugurated the three-day festival at the iconic Gandhi Maidan, accompanied by Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. The main venue has been transformed into a cultural hub featuring over 30 government department pavilions, a dedicated book fair, and a food festival offering traditional delicacies like Litti Chokha. The event aims to foster state pride while showcasing Bihar's recent progress in education, infrastructure, and technology. Bihar Diwas 2026 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Bihar Foundation Day, Highlights State’s Culture and Contribution.

Bihar Diwas 2026: Star-Studded Musical Line-up at Gandhi Maidan

The musical highlights for Bihar Day 2026 feature a line-up of renowned Bollywood and folk artists. On the opening evening of March 22, singer-composer Sona Mohapatra is set to headline the main stage at Gandhi Maidan. The celebrations will continue on March 23 with a performance by playback singer Shaan, who is expected to perform popular hits such as "Chand Sitare" and "Tadap Tadap." The final day, March 24, will feature Assamese singer and composer Papon (Angaraag Mahanta) to conclude the musical festivities.

Beyond the main concerts, Gandhi Maidan's Cultural Pavilion will host local artists and street plays (Nukkad Nataks) daily from 10:00 to 17:00. These performances are designed to educate the public on social themes, including environmental conservation and the state's "Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali" mission.

Bihar Diwas 2026: Classical Arts and Theatrical Performances

Parallel events are being held at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall and Ravindra Bhawan to highlight Bihar’s deep-rooted classical and folk traditions. At Sri Krishna Memorial Hall, the schedule includes a Dhrupad recital by Pandit Jagat Narayan Pathak and an Odissi dance performance by Raminder Khurana. A special dance-drama titled "Buddhacharit," performed by Sudipa Ghosh, will also be staged to celebrate the state's Buddhist heritage.

Ravindra Bhawan will serve as a venue for theatrical and literary arts, featuring a performance of "Gabarghichor" by the legendary Bhojpuri artist Bhikhari Thakur. Additionally, a humorous poetry conference led by Surendra Sharma and the staging of the play "Vaijayanti" are expected to draw large crowds seeking entertainment and satire.

Security and Public Management Arrangements

The Patna district administration has implemented extensive security measures to manage the hundreds of thousands of visitors expected over the three-day period. A total of 94 magistrates and 128 CCTV cameras have been deployed to monitor Gandhi Maidan, with a temporary police station established on-site. Public utilities, including water ATMs, first-aid stations, and 24-hour medical teams with ambulances, have been positioned across four sectors of the venue. Bihar Diwas 2026: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi Greet Residents on State’s 114th Foundation Day;.

While the event offers free admission to the public, certain gates at Gandhi Maidan have been designated specifically for pedestrian and vehicle entry to ensure smooth traffic flow. Education Department Secretary Dinesh Kumar, whose department serves as the nodal agency for Bihar Diwas 2026, has oversaw the preparations to ensure a high-quality experience for all attendees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).