Patna, November 9: A new liquor tragedy was reported from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, where four people in a village died on Tuesday after consuming allegedly poisonous liquor. Earlier, it was reported that two persons died in mysterious circumstances on Tuesday morning. Now, the family members of one of the deceased said that they had have consumed liquor on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sumit Rai alias Gopi, Ashok Kumar, Dilip Rai, and Rambabu Rai, all residents of Sisiria village under Kanti police station. Sobha Devi, wife of Sumit Rai, admitted that her husband along with four other persons consumed liquor on Monday evening.

"After consumed liquor, they started vomiting with traces of blood. We immediately took him to the nearby hospital where he died during treatment. My husband was a daily wages labour who used to drink liquor regularly in the village," she said. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 4 Including 2 Army Jawans Dead Due to Suspected Consumption of Spurious Liquor in Samastipur.

Sources have said that over half a dozen persons are admitted in the hospital in nearby Juhar Chapra block in the district, and their condition remained critical. Police officials of the district were contacted for comments but were tight-lipped. The Excise Department is investigating the incident.

The incident occurred 13 days after a poisonous liquor incident in Repura village under Saraiya police station on October 29 that claimed 10 lives and seven persons lost their eyesight. Besides, poisonous liquor tragedy also took place in Gopalganj, Bettiah, and Samastipur districts in the last one week.

