Bihar Horror: 3 Women Beaten Up & Paraded Half-Naked by Villagers in Muzaffarpur After Their Superstition of Them Being Witches; Shocking Video Goes Viral

Women paraded Half Naked in Bihar Village (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bihar, May 5: The villagers of Dakrama in Muzaffarpur beat up three women and made them parade half-naked in their village on Monday. After the video of the shocking incident went viral, police assured that strict action would be taken against all the people involved in the heinous crime. The women were assaulted by the villagers after they had a superstition of them being 'witches'.

According to an ANI update, the women were brutally assaulted by the villagers. SDO, East Muzaffarpur Kundan Kumar said, "This is a crime. The police after a thorough investigation will take action against the accused". Dalit Woman Paraded Naked, Beaten up in Bihar; RJD leader, Four Others Sentenced to Seven Years in Jail.

The women were beaten & paraded half-naked:

Bihar: After a viral video emerges showing 3 women being beaten up & being paraded half-naked in Dakrama village in Muzaffarpur, SDO, East Muzaffarpur Kundan Kumar says, "This is a crime. The police after a thorough investigation will take an action against the accused". pic.twitter.com/RLBP602iIH — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

In 2018, in another shocking incident, a woman was stripped, assaulted and paraded naked in Bihar's Bihiya town for her alleged involvement in the murder of a youth. Following the incident, eight police officials including the Station House Officer, Bahiya, were suspended.