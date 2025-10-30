New Delhi, October 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra today, as Bihar gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections. In a post on X, PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP-NDA will register a comprehensive victory in the poll-bound state. "My family members from Bihar are themselves in the electoral fray to ensure a resounding victory for the BJP-NDA. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, tomorrow morning around 11 AM in Muzaffarpur and in the afternoon at 12:45 PM in Chhapra, I will have the good fortune to engage in dialogue with the public. I am confident that in the assembly elections, once again, my brothers and sisters of the state will sound the conch of great victory," the Prime Minister wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held Mahagathbandhan's joint rally in Muzaffarpur, where he triggered a political row alleging PM Modi would 'do anything for votes'. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Attacks Mahagathbandhan, Says ‘RJD-Congress Ruined Bihar’s Future’ (Watch Videos).

बिहार के मेरे परिवारजन भाजपा-एनडीए को प्रचंड जीत दिलाने के लिए खुद चुनाव मैदान में हैं। उत्साह के इस माहौल में कल सुबह करीब 11 बजे मुजफ्फरपुर में और दोपहर बाद 12:45 बजे छपरा में जनता-जनार्दन से संवाद का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। मुझे विश्वास है कि विधानसभा चुनाव में एक बार फिर राज्य के… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2025

Addressing an election rally, Gandhi reiterated his "vote theft" allegations, accusing PM Modi of attempting to steal votes in the Bihar elections. The Congress leader said, "He (PM Modi) just wants your vote. If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance, he will dance." 'NDA Heading for Landslide Victory in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025', Says PM Narendra Modi.

"They are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease, I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar," he added. Meanwhile, taking forward NDA's campaign in Bihar, Union Minister Amit Shah held rallies in Begusaria, Samastipur and Darbhanga on Wednesday. The 2025 Bihar election is the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.