Patna, June 7: More than 15 children were reported missing every day in Bihar in the last three years, as per the latest data released by Bihar Police on Tuesday.

As per the data, Bihar Police and Railway Police registered missing complaints of 16,559 children in the last three years. Shockingly, 7,219 children were either returned home or traced by state police while 55 per cent (9,340) are still missing.

In 2021, 6,395 children were missing from their homes and FIRs were registered in different police stations while only 2,838 children were traced by local police or they returned home. Rest 3,557 children are still reported missing. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Caste Based Census.

In 2020, missing complaints of 2,867 children were registered in the different police stations and Railway Police while only 1,193 returned home or were rescued by the state police.

In 2019, the number of missing children was highest with state police registering 7,297 complaints in different police stations while only 3,188 children were rescued or reunited with their families. Remaining 4,109 children are still missing. Bihar Mass Suicide: Tejashwi Yadav Says, ‘Family Members Died By Suicide After Suffering From Poverty, Financial Crisis, Unemployment’.

Majority of the children missing were from state capital Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Motihari, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Gopalganj and Rohtas districts with average 200 children missing every year.

The Patna Police had registered missing complaints of 830 children in 2021, 360 in 2020 and 870 in 2019. The recovery percentage of children was less than 50 per cent in Patna.

