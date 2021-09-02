Patna, Sep 2: A police constable in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district was arrested on Tuesday for uploading a semi-nude photograph of a fellow female constable on social media.

The accused was identified as Altaf Khan, a native of Turuk Bigha village under Kachwa police station in Rohtas district, and deployed at Muzaffarpur police lines. The victim is also selected for the post of constable and is currently undergoing training in Sitamarhi police training centre. Lucknow: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Luring Girls With Fake Instagram Profile.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Subodh Kumar Mishra, the inspector incharge of Muzaffarpur police lines, who learnt about the incident after the victim's photograph was circulated on Whatsapp group of the police lines.

"During investigation, we came to know that the victim is a trainee woman constable. We immediately called the accused constable and seized his mobile phone. The accused confessed the crime. He has also deleted the photograph of the woman constable from the phone, but by that time, the photograph went viral on several social media platforms," Mishra said.

Altaf Khan circulated the photograph on August 26. He has been charged with outraging the modesty of a woman and defaming her social and personal image, as well as degrading the image of the state police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).