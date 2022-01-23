Kanyakumari, January 23: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman allegedly killed a four-year-old boy to steal his 1.4 sovereigns gold chain in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district. The body of the boy was found on Saturday, a day after he went missing. The incident took place in the Kadiyapattinam area of the district. The accused, Fathima, is well known to the victim’s family and lives near his house. The deceased has been identified as Johan. His body was found stuffed in an almirah in Fathima’s house. Delhi: Minor Killed, Dumped Near Aravalli Hills by Friend’s Father For Eating Free Kachoris At His Cart.

The boy’s father Richard works abroad. He lives with his mother Silja, who recently gave birth to a baby girl. According to a report published in The Times of India, the boy went missing on Friday afternoon when he was playing with other children on the road near Fathima's house. When the boy was not found, his relatives circulated his image on social media. His parents then lodged a missing complaint.

As per the report, the police had suspicion on four people, including Fathima. Notably, she had borrowed money from several villagers but was unable to return. During questioning, she did not reveal anything. The police, along with villagers, barged into the house of Fathima and found the body of Johan in an almirah inside the house. Johan’s mouth and limbs were tied. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Pregnant Minor Girl With Son’s Help For Family ‘Honour’ in Kanpur; Arrested.

The body of the boy has been sent for autopsy. Reportedly, Johan was playing in front of Fathima’s house when she called him in. The accused tried to snatch his chain. However, when Johan tried to raise his voice, Fathima gagged him and then tied him and hid the body in her almirah. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to her crime.

