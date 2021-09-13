Bhagalpur, September 13: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gangraped by two men in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. The incident took place on Saturday night at Gobhibari in Pawatti under the University police station area. The accused have been identified as Kanhaiya Yadav and Swan Yadav. The accused reportedly gangraped the woman after her husband refused to give Rs 500 "hafta" to them. Bihar Shocker: 32-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by 14 People in Gaya District.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Kanhaiya and Sawan dragged the rape survivor's husband to a secluded place and demanded Rs 500 for food and liquor. When the man refused to give them the money, they even thrashed him. Sawan then went to the man's house and asked his wife to seek pardon from Kanhaiya otherwise he would kill her husband.

However, when the woman reached the spot, he husband managed to flee from the spot. Kanhaiya then threatened the woman by brandishing a pistol. He and Sawan then allegedly gangraped her. The woman escaped and took shelter in a nearby home. People of the area then informed the police. Bihar Shocker: Differently-Abled Minor Girl Raped in Samastipur District, Accused Absconding.

A complaint has been registered against the accused. The woman was sent for medical examination. The police have started an investigation into the case and launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. The police are also checking whether the two accused have any past criminal record.

